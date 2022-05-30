BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Kate Robertson.

Her play on offense and defense, has helped Barrington to an 11-1 mark and the second seed in the RIIL D-I Girls Lacrosse Playoffs.

“She’s an outstanding two-way player, whether it’s coming up with an interception we need, scoring goals,” said Eagle Head Coach Ariana Cambio. “She’s a leader on and off the field. The girls trust her, depend on her. So, she’s just been an integral player all around for us.”

Lacrosse is the family pastime. Her Mom and Dad played at Yale and Dartmouth, and her older sister, Hope, played for Barrington and then at Middlebury College.

“I like the intensity a lot,” Robertson said. “I played a lot of tennis growing up, and I like lacrosse a lot more. I’m not really sure why. Me and my sister just gravitated more towards lacrosse. I think it has a bit of everything. A lot of running, a lot of skills, a lot of agility. It just kind of has it all.”

Kate will continue her career in the best conference in the country, committing to play at the University of Virginia. The Lady Cavaliers earned their 26th straight NCAA appearance this Spring and fell to #1 seed North Carolina in the tournament’s 2nd Round.

“I’ve been playing intensely for a long time and my club team has prepared me very well,” Robertson said. “But it will be a big adjustment to make but I’m really excited for the opportunity, and I know I have to keep working hard.”

“I know she’ll do well there, she jsut needs to go to work hard and prove herself and I know they will see what we see in her,” Cambio said. “It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. She’ll definitely make an impact. Whether it’s on the field or off the field, so she’ll definitely prove herself.”

