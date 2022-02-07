Hometown Hero: Justin Perez

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Justin Perez.

The Hendricken graduate is earning big minutes for Springfield Commonwealth Academy, his first season of Prep School basketball.

“He’s learning to evolve his game a bit and do it with consistency, just trying to keep getting better and he’s doing a great job of that,” said Head Coach Antonio Anderson. “Once it becomes a habit, he’ll excel at it. But right now, he’s been doing a hell of a job, trying to be a leader, trying to defend, trying to do a bunch of other things so, to shape his well-rounded game. So, he’s doing really well.”

His decision to join the Tornadoes paying off on the recruiting front, as Perez is drawing attention from D-I programs like UNH, Holy Cross and St. Francis of Brooklyn. The West Warwick native is hoping to decide in his future in March, but he’s now just focused on growing with his teammates on the court in the second half of the season.

“As teenagers, all you can do is get better,” Anderson said. “Every part of their game is not perfected, so they just have to keep working. Especially him, he needs to work on everything to evolve as a basketball player and get better.”

“It’s going to be great,” Perez said. “Coming from small town Rhode Island, no one expects you to go far really. And the harder you work, you can take yourself farther, so yes, just have to keep going.”

