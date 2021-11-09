Hometown Hero: Judah Varfley, Central

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Judah Varfley.

The Central Senior’s work as a Quarterback and Defensive back, have helped the Knights to a 7-2 record as they try to bring home a second straight RIIL D-I Football Championship. His impact in the five games he’s played, making up for the games lost to injury in his Sophomore and Junior seasons.

“Honestly, nobody really knows about Judah but this is expected of him,” said Central Head Coach Michael Washington. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this moment, and it’s been coming to fruition now and I’m real proud of him and the strides he’s made.”

A 2nd Team All-State Sprinter Indoors, Judah is hoping to continue his football career in college and the numbers he’s put up when healthy this season, could open doors at the next level.

“Him coming in now and hitting the scene, how he’s hitting, I’m sure he’ll definitely get a few looks from schools. I’m hoping some of the local schools take a look at him. I kind of know a few college coaches and we’re in season now, but when things start to cool down, and finish, I’m sure the interest will be very high,” Washington said. “He’s throwing, he’s running, he’s blocking, he’s playing defense for us, forcing fumbles, so he’s kind of doing everything on the field right now. So, it would be hard for me to believe that he doesn’t end up on a roster this year, even with the lack of recruiting from Sophomore and Junior year.”



