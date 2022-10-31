SEEKONK, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Josh Troiano.

The Seekonk High School senior’s standout play on the Offensive and Defensive lines, earning him a scholarship to play football next year at Stonehill College. Troiano becoming the first Warrior to earn a D-I opportunity since Jay Swepson played at Boston College from 1988-1992.

“I think it’s huge, anytime you get recognition like that, and see a player get that type of recognition,” said Seekonk Head Coach Jay Azulay. “To be able to play at the Division I level, not only elevates him and how good an athlete he is. It elevates the whole community and puts Seekonk Football on the map.”

Troiano chose Stonehill over Sacred Heart and Bryant. His sister, Taylor is a cheerleading captain for the Skyhawks and being a part of a rising Division I program, a challenge he’s excited to tackle.

“Definitely going to be a difficult transition but my coaches here have prepared me for that,” Troiano said. “They have really helped me become the football player that I am now, and they have set me up so I can become and even better football player at Stonehill.”

“One of the major things he said is he wants to be part of something new,” Azulay said. “He wanted to help grow something and that’s exactly what he’s going to do there. I think it’s a great fit, that comfort factor, being so close to home. He’s very small-town oriented. He loves his community here in Seekonk and I think he’ll have the same type of community up at Stonehill.”

