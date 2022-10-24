PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jordan Duke.

The Sophomore running back has gained 970 rushing yards with 7 Touchdowns in seven games, with one highlight run after the other for the Purple offense.

“We had to focus on the run more, because the team is so young,” said Head Coach Kris McCall. “We’re starting 13 Freshman and Sophomores out of 22, so he’s been the focus for the team, our team, to get him the ball in space and see what he can do. And he’s been doing a great job. He’s running physical, making great cuts. He’s doing a nice job.”

Jordan will move to the court for Classical this Winter, competing in the sport his brothers, David and Sean, played for the Purple before they moved to college programs.

David’s success at Providence College bringing him all the way to the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.

As for his future, Jordan’s success this Fall, tipping the scales to the gridiron right now.

“You know them playing basketball, me focusing more on football, you know they are going to be supporting me, because like, I’m trying to choose my own path,” Duke said.

“This Summer and Spring is really huge for Jordan,” McCall said. “It will really dictate the attention he will get. He’s got some of the bigger schools on the East Coast looking at him. I know BC liked him before when he went up for camp so if he can own some of that stuff, and show a little bit more, I think he can be right up there with all the other kids we’ve had.”

