FALL RIVER, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jason Hall.

The former Durfee standout and Suffield Academy senior recently committed to play football at Villanova in 2024, fulfilling a dream to play Division I Football in college.

“There were a few other schools that were reaching out to me, local schools, but I talked to schools all over the country,” Hall said. “But Villanova was definitely a great place for me, after I spoke with the coaching staff and visited the campus.”



His growth on and off the field in his first year at Suffield, helping him prepare for the next level.

“Being away from home, being at a boarding school, it forces you to be an independent man,” Hall said. “So that’s a great thing. And I found a lot of opportunities at Suffield Academy and met a lot of amazing people.”



Last Spring, Villanova won a share of the CAA Conference Title and reached the Quarterfinals of the FCS Football Championship. The Wildcat coaching staff projects Hall as a Linebacker, so his days as a ball carrier may not continue at the next level. But wherever he has a chance to contribute, he’s looking to have a big impact.

“On my visit, I was in the Linebacker room,” Hall said. “There’s a bunch of great people in there. I can pick up the defense easily, so it’s looking good. I’m an athlete at the end of the day and I feel like no matter where you put me, I can perform.”

“It’s a top tier program, and he’s going to get a great education,” said Mike Fernandes of Infinite Fitness Sports Performance. “He’s going to play high level football and he’s going to get the chance to chase after his dream which is to play in the NFL, so we’re really excited.”

