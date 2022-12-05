PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jamezell Lassiter.

The LaSalle senior’s 59-yard rushing touchdown set the tone for the Rams offense, helping them defeat Hendricken 38-29 in their first Super Bowl win since 2017. Lassiter finished his season with 926 rushing yards and 10 scores.

“We knew when he came in as a Sophomore, he was a special player,” said Rams Head Coach Geoff Marcone. “He played a lot as a Sophomore and in his Junior year, he really came out of his shell and then this year, he fought through some injuries. And when we needed him most, he showed up and played at a very high level.”

The victory helped ease some of the pain from LaSalle’s last three Championship game losses to the Hawks.

“We had two of our alumni come down to our practices, and we got motivated to what they were saying,” Lassiter said. “And we just played for everybody, even past teammates and current teammates.”

Lassiter wants to continue playing football at the highest level, but the recruiting landscape is challenging this season, with the Transfer Portal and the extra season given to college athletes because of the lost COVID season.

“I’m just kind of weighing my options right now,” Lassiter said. “I’ve got a few schools looking at me, and I’m just blessed to get on the radar, coming from Rhode Island.”

“I think the best thing with Jamezell is that he has options,” Marcone said. “To weigh those options, and see where those options can take you. Wherevern he lands, he’s going to land well. He’s going to land on his feet, and whoever get an opportunity to get him is going to be really, really happy.”

