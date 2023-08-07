WOONSOCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Isabella Piette.

The rising Junior at Woonsocket High School finished 2nd in the Hammer Thrown at the USATF National Junior Olympics. Her best toss of 154-02 was the third best throw at the Meet.

“It was definitely competitive,” Piette said. “The top four positions were all right around my P-R, so I definitely had some competition, which I like better because it pushes me to throw farther. And I knew that I was going to have a tight competition to finish in the top three and that was obviously my goal. I just went for it on my last one and lucky enough it was my farthest throw to get 2nd place.

Piette’s success is a family affair. Isabella’s father, Marc, is the Villa Novan’s Throws Coach who’s helped several of his athletes earn All-American honors.

“Obviously it’s cool to have my Dad around,” Isabella said. “We travel together, we have good moments, but like a daughter and coach. He coaches me the same he coaches the rest of his athletes. So, it’s like a good experience and I don’t feel different to anyone and it’s just fun.”

“It’s something that we’ve worked through, and it’s gotten better, and it’s brought a lot of great experiences, with the time we’ve been together, with traveling and stuff like that,” said Marc Piette. “So, it’s been really great as a Father-Daughter relationship.”

Isabella will spend her Fall preparing for her Track seasons. She’s the top ranked returning Weight Thrower and has the second-best mark in the Hammer Throw. Those numbers bringing her a lot of attention from college programs as the recruiting season begins to heat up.

“It’s definitely a little stressful, and it’s a lot but obviously I want to get a scholarship for Track and do it in the future,” Piette said. “So even though it’s a lot of work and can be hard, it’s definitely worth it for that.”

“As a Dad now, I mean it’s amazing,” Marc Piette said. “To know that I’ll soon be going on official visits with her to see all these places and be able to specifically talk with coaches and find a good fit and a good deal. I mean it’s pretty much everything I can ask for as a father.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.