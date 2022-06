COVENTRY (WPRI) – This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Coventry’s Hannah Hawley. The three-time All-State catcher helped lead her team to back-to-back Division I softball titles.

She homered in her final high school game before heading to play at the University of South Carolina.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com