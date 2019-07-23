Hometown Hero: Gunnarwolfe Fontaine

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine earns this week’s Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero after earning an invite to the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie development camp. The East Greenwich native had a standout year with the USHL team, the Chicago Steel, racking up 20 goals and 23 assists.

In his one game played at the camp, he scored two goals in the one game he played.

Fontaine will return to Chicago next season, before heading to Northeastern, where his sister plays on the Huskies’ women’s team.