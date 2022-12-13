WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Eze Wali.

The Hendricken senior hit a game winning 3-point shot last Winter to lift the Hawks into the RIIL State Basketball Championship game, a title they clinched with a 71-68 OT win over Classical. Wali’s 18-point a game average during the season helped him earn 1st Team All-State honors, the only underclassman to make the top team.

“Eze is just an amazing young man, who comes every day to give his best and do everything he can to help his team and his teammates be better basketball players. And to be better people,” said Hendricken Head Coach Jamal Gomes. “I think that’s what is extremely impressive about Eze, is the type of person he is, his character.”

Wali is planning to continue his growth on the court at a Prep school next year, which should open up more college opportunities. It will also give him a chance to focus fully on his Senior season, as the Hawks shoot for a 3rd straight Title.

“Definitely, I have heard a lot better competition, better kids, Division One athletes as well, so being able to play against those kids, on a daily basis will definitely improve your game and elevate it as well,” Wali said.

“He looked at a couple of schools already, he’s going through that process of applying,” Gomes said. “He’s going to make the most of whatever opportunity he has in front of him, because that’s how he is.”

