Hometown Hero: Eliza Hellendrung, LaSalle

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Eliza Hellendrung.

The reigning 1st Team All-State pick scored the game winning goal in the D-I Soccer Finals helping LaSalle bring home it’s 14th State Championship last Spring.

“With COVID we were unsure about what was going to happen, and we were definitely cautious about group meetings and everything, but we knew we had one goal and that was to win a State Championship and we were successful in that,” Hellendrung said. “Obviously, scoring was a great moment. I hadn’t scored all season and I knew I had to make it count and I did, and it was a great time. It was super fun.”



The senior is still undecided about her college future as she looks for the right fit on and off the field, but that decision can wait. The Ram Captain focused on helping her team bring home their 3rd Title in the last four seasons.

“Leadership comes very natural to Eliza, she’s not only a big, physical presence on and off the field, but she has the mentality that players want to get behind,” said LaSalle Head Coach Stephanie Goulet. “Eliza is playing to win always and with a young group that hasn’t played at the varsity level, being able to emulate someone that puts it all out there, day in, day out is her strongest leadership quality. People say lead by example, and she’s that captain. She’s that captain.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com