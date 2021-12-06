Hometown Hero: Eddie Buehler, North Kingstown

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Eddie Buehler.

The North Kingstown junior threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the Skippers 34-13 win over defending champion Central in the Division I Super Bowl game, NK’s third title in the last four seasons.

“Eddie was fantastic, he made progress through the whole season and the last 2, 3, 4 weeks, he’s been playing his butt off,” said North Kingstown Head Coach Fran Dempsey. “I couldn’t be any happier with his progression and how well he’s been playing. Having him back there, leading the offense and getting everyone where they are going. Throwing the ball as well as he did, has been a huge part of our game.”

The Skippers have a lot of skill players returning on Offense next season, so they should be able to score plenty of touchdowns on the ground and through the air. If their young linemen develop in the offseason, a run at the State’s top prize could be in their future.

“We have Eddie back, we have Ciarniello back, we have a lot of skill guys back,” Dempsey said. “The line, we’re going to have to replace some of the key factors on the offense and defensive line, but I know the guys below them are waiting and they are going to work hard, and I’m really excited to see where we’re going to be next year.”

“We have a great group of guys, the Sophomore class coming up is great, they were very impactful,” Buehler said. “The Junior class, going to be Seniors, are really, really good and I think we’re in great shape to compete for a Championship next year.”



