Hometown Hero: East Greenwich’s Alex Mega

EAST GREENWICH, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Alex Mega.

The East Greenwich Sophomore scored 17 goals in 9 games this season, helping the Avengers earn the top seed in the Division I playoffs. Her success coming a year after she led the RIIL in scoring and carried her team to their first State Title since 2010.

“It was awesome, I’ve been coaching for 33 years and we’ve never had a Freshman come in with such talent and such drive,” said Avenger Head Coach Deb McMullen. “Alex is probably the most competitive person I have ever coached. She loves to score and she found herself a starting spot, which never happened to a Freshman. And then to lead the State in goals and lead us to a State Championship, which we were in a nine-year drought, was amazing.”

Alex’s success has attracted attention from Division I college programs who cannot contact her until her Junior year. A strong Summer at college Field Hockey camps should bring her a host of offers next Fall.

“I’m really just hoping that if I put the work in that I have been putting in the past three years, that I can do what I want,” Mega said. “And it’s good to know I have so many people by my side, and my parents will always be there for me no matter what.”

“I can’t wait to follow her in college, any college coach will be so excited, as I was last year, to have her on their team,” McMullen said. “She just loves to compete, loves to play, loves to work hard and I think she’ll be very successful. I’d love to keep her around New England so I can spend my weekends watching her, but wherever works out for her will be great.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com