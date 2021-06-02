Hometown Hero: Dylan McClung, Bishop Hendricken

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Dylan McClung.

The Hendricken senior is shining on the Volleyball court for the Hawks, helping them push to the top of the standings in Division I while building on the success he showed in a breakout Sophomore year.

“Dylan was strong, tall and passionate about Volleyball, so he’s been a key member of our team for four years,” said Hendricken Head Coach Mike Harrington. “He’s just gotten bigger and stronger and his desire to be a top Volleyball athlete, is continuing to drive him.”

His success with the Hawks and his club team not going unnoticed. McClung becoming the first Hendricken player to commit to a Division I college program, signing on to join Sacred Heart University next year.

“I’m so excited, we have teams like Penn State, George Mason and all these other really good schools in our conference,” McClung said. “So I’m going to be playing some of the best teams and kids in the country. And we have a really good recruiting class coming in and I’m excited to see what I can do for them.”

