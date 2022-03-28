WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is David Lynch.

The Hendricken Senior’s 3-pointer sent the Basketball State Title game to Overtime, which turned into a 71-68 win, allowing the Hawks to celebrate a third Basketball Title.

“It’s a great feeling, great experience,” Lynch said. “To go out on top my Senior year. Nobody thought we could really do it but we did it and it was an amazing task. An amazing weekend, a memorable experience being back at the Ryan Center. It was definitely crazy.”Lynch also a captain on the gridiron, and the Quarterback celebrated three State Championships with his teammates.

“It’s a great role, great opportunity. It’s something that is put upon you, and you have to embrace it,” Lynch said. “I really love being a leader and being looked up to by the guys. It’s a great thing, I really love it.”

Lynch has one more chance to add to his title haul this Spring. A pitcher for the Hendricken baseball team, he’s hoping to help the Hawks bring home their 23rd crown. His leadership and championship pedigree sure to bring a lot to his team.

“Three for three, that would mean everything,” Lynch said. “I love this school; I love my classmates and my teammates. The best decision I ever made was to come to Hendricken and it would mean just everything. Being an athlete and a competitor, it’s what you live for.”

“I’ve said all along, back when he was a Freshman, that he was going to be a success,” said Hendricken Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach Jamal Gomes. “He’s a winner in everything he does and we’re very proud and very fortunate that he’s wearing the Green and Gold.”

