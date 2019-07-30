Hometown Hero: Darius Kipyego

PAPWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Darius Kipyego.

The St. Raphael junior to be earned a silver medal at the U20 Pan American Games, running the 800M in 1:49:46. The mark set a new State record and was the second fastest time ever for a sophomore in the event.

“I knew I had something in me, I didn’t know it was going to be that fast, but me and Coach had a plan going into this, that the race would be won in the last 100 meters,” Kipyego said. “So I kind of stuck in the mid-pack, trying not to get boxed out and at that 200 meter mark, just set up with the last 100 meters to give it all I had and luckily I finished 2nd.”

Kipyego’s success has attracted the attention of some of the top college track programs in the country and he can begin talking to schools in September. While he prepares for his future, his goal for the Saints Cross Country team is a return to New England’s for the first time in 18 seasons.

“Coach Magill has done a really nice job building this program and I’m really excited for the team that we can get there and do big things,” Kipyego said. “And for me, I know junior year is the most important year for track season, cross country season. A lot of coaches will be looking at this and it’s really good to show colleges that I can have distance as well as speed. And this year I’m trying for All State for Cross Country which I missed last year but I’m hoping that this year can come out different.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com