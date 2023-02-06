DEDHAM, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Dani Ceseretti.

An All-State pick as a Freshman at Barrington High School, the point guard is shining on the court in the NEPSAC for Northfield Mount Hermon.

“Her basketball really speaks for itself. She’s probably one of the best passers and best defenders in the country,” said NMH Head Coach Grace Rehnquist. “And she gets to the rim at will and it all comes down to the work she puts into her game. Dani is relentless in her pursuit of getting better and achieving. She’s in the gym in the morning. She’s in the gym in her off block, but more than that, she’s just a wonderful young person who we really love being around and love having on our team.”

Dani’s success earning her plenty of D-I college offers and she settled her future last month by committing to Villanova. That decision giving her the chance to build her game over the next year and a half to be ready for play in the Big East.

“I loved Villanova the second I stepped on campus, talking to the staff was amazing, meeting the girls was awesome,” Ceseretti said. “I loved everything about it. Academically I know they are going to push me, and I just can’t wait to grow as a player and person there.”

“When she gets there, she can go right away and be a starter for them,” Rehnquist said. “And I’m just excited to see her progression. I’m excited to be able to sit back and put on my TV and watch Dani show up and be who she is.”

