Hometown Hero: Cranston West’s Max Marchetti

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Max Marchetti.

The Cranston West junior who pitches on the travel circuit for the New England Scorpions, added 15 MPH to his fastball this year which helped him earn a scholarship to play at Bryant University.

“Definitely excited to commit to Bryant. It’s one of my top schools I’ve been looking at since the recruiting process started,” Marchetti said. “I went to camps there when I was little and I love the coaching staff there.”

An injury cost Marchetti his Freshman year and the Coronavirus canceled his Sophomore season so he’s looking forward to taking the mound for Cranston West this Spring.

Fellow classmate and University of Houston commit, Cole Carbone will serve as his catcher, giving the Falcons a strong foundation on which to build.

“He’s a competitor, even this Summer, being able to coach him, you see he has the compete factor in him and I’m hoping for him to have a big season for the Falcons,” said John DeRouin, Max’s coach with the Scorpions and at Hops Athletic Performance. “Being a Cranston West Alum myself, hopefully he can lead them on the mound and get them back to McCoy.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com