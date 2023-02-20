MARION, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Courtney Swider.

The Senior captain has helped Tabor Academy to an 18-1 start, a year after she helped lead the Seawolves to the NEPSAC Class A Title.

“She can play inside and out, she shoots the three beautifully, she puts the ball on the floor, she’s long. One bounce and she’s at the rim,” said Tabor Head Coach William Becker. “She rebounds well, she just plays hard at both ends of the floor. She makes us better on offense and defense, but what’s really been even more valuable than all she does as an amazing athlete, is that she’s been an incredible leader for us.”

Bringing home a regional championship was a feat that both her brother Cole and sister Kylie just missed before they began their college careers at Villanova.

“Growing up it was pretty much a dream to bring one home for my family,” Swider said. “It wasn’t just for me when I won it. And I think it was really special, especially the girls we played with. There was nothing like winning that championship and it would mean so much more if we bring it home, so hopefully we’ll get it done and I can help bring that as a captain.”

Courtney’s success giving her plenty of options when it came time to decide her future and after making her college visits, she chose to commit to the University of Richmond.

“I saw a lot of Tabor Academy in Richmond and that brought a lot of feelings, that I found the right place when I got there,” Swider said. “The girls on the team were more than welcoming and the coaching staff, I could not be more excited to work with.”

“They are excited to have her, and they should be,” Becker said. “Again, her versatility there will be every bit as wonderful as it has been here, that she can defend every position on the floor, that she can play inside and out. She’s going to be able to walk right in and help them at both ends of the floor.”

