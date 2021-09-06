Hometown Hero: Connor Froberg, North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Connor Froberg.

The North Kingstown junior earned 1st Team All-State honors last season, helping the Skippers make another appearance in the Division I Semifinals. He then helped lead his Bayside FC’s 2004 South team to a US Club Soccer Championship last month in Colorado.

“It was cool because we’ve been playing together for 7-8 years, the majority of us, so next year a lot of us are moving to different teams,” Froberg said. “So, the chemistry of playing together for so long showed in the end. We could really rely on each other because we played together so many years.”

Froberg grew up in the game, with his father Steve and uncle Kyle both playing for NK and at URI. And after falling in the Semifinals in the last two seasons, Connor would love to join his Dad and Uncle as Skipper State champions, but he knows he’ll have to take his game to an even higher level this Fall.

“It’s hard. You work that hard all season and you mess it up in the Semis, that’s really tough,” Froberg said. “But it fueled us this year and even last offseason. We want to get back and win a state championship.”

“We don’t have any clear-cut forwards that can score 10-15 goals. We score more goals as a team, so that would be a good opportunity for him to step up and score more frequently and he’s also moving to more center of the field,” said North Kingstown Head Coach Paul Fanning. “He’s kind of played on the wings for us, connecting play and being dangerous. But he’s going to be in the machine starting and generating things. And we want him to really be vocal, let other players know where they are supposed to be and holding people accountable and lifting them up when their head goes down.”

