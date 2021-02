EAST GREENWICH (WPRI) - In a season that brought him his 1,000th career point, East Greenwich Jack McMullen added his name to the history books again.

On Monday night, the senior guard poured in a single game record 54 points in a win over Rogers and tied a school record with 13 three's set by Skylar Sullivan last spring. The previous single game record was 51 points set by Dave Canning in 1996.