NORTH SCITUATE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Andrew Reall.

The Ponaganset Senior is a two-time State Champion and All-State pick who helped the Chieftains bring home their 2nd State and New England crowns last Winter.

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of coaching him since he was in Middle School. Every tear, there’s never a question of if he was going to work hard, whether he’s going to make weight, whatever the question was, there was no concern with him,” said Ponaganset Wrestling Coach Steve DiNobile. “He just works his face off. That’s the kind of distinct difference between him and some other wrestlers. He just never stops. Maybe not the fastest, not the strongest, whatever. But he makes up for it in work ethic.”

Leading his team as a Senior, as they look to repeat their Team Titles is a challenge, Reall is embracing.

“You know it’s not often that you have a school in Rhode Island that’s this good in sports, so just to be part of a team that has been winning a lot is cool,” Reall said. “And it’s just a family here so we’re always hanging out with each other outside of school and it’s fun to go into the practice room and wrestle people you enjoy being with.”

Andrew’s success with the Chieftains earning him an Ivy League future at Brown University, where he’ll join former teammate Michael Joyce. The chance to grow with an up and coming program and earn a top level education, too good to pass up.

“Yes, I’m super excited,” Reall said. “The Coaching staff at Brown is new and they are really building up that program and so I’m super excited to see where they can take it. And getting in a room where I’m being challenged every day with those college guys, and starting from the bottom and working my way back up.”



“I think he’s going to do a great job there,” DiNobile said. “He’s amazing academically, even outside of the Wrestling Room, he’s everything you look for, so I think that’s a perfect fit. Going to an Ivy League school but also being close to home. And we can go drive down the street to cheer him on.”

