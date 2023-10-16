PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Andrew Ray.

A reigning 2nd Team All-State pick, Ray has rushed for 596 yards and 11 Touchdowns this season, helping Cumberland race out to a 6-0 record, good for the top spot in D-II B.

“He’s been a huge part of our offense, being able to carry the ball the way he does,” said Cumberland Head Coach Josh Lima. “And he’s been able to find the end zone quite a bit but more importantly, he’s a leader off the field with these guys. I think all of our guys really look up to him for what he does on and off the field. So, it’s just unbelievable to have him in our program.”

Ray also a standout on the diamond for the Clippers and his work behind the plate helped Cumberland bring home the D-I State Baseball Title for the first time in 30 years.

“It’s a memory that will last forever,” Ray said. “We went through both private schools, which made it a lot better and the group of guys we did it with was just great. Playing baseball has been my first love. I played all growing up and now football. Playing on a Friday night is just a different type of adrenaline so it’s always something.”

Ray’s success in baseball earned him a scholarship to play next year at URI, so this will be his last season playing football. He’s hoping his final act can bring another championship home to Cumberland.

“Yes, it’s important we take it game by game and we know we have good opponents,” Ray said. “We’ll face good opponents once we get to the playoffs. Every game will be extremely tough and knowing I’m a Senior and it’s my last ride, it gives me motivation.”

“He’s a competitor and that’s the thing about him, whether it’s on the baseball field, where you see him playing catcher, he wants to win,” Lima said. “And on the football field it all translates over and he’ll do whatever it takes to win at all costs. And I think you saw that in the Spring when they won the State Championship, and he was the leader of that program and he comes over to our program and brings that chip on his shoulder. Public school mentality that we want to go out and win and show that we’re one of the better teams in the state as well.”

