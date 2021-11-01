Hometown Hero: Andre DePina-Gray, St. Raphael

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Andre DePina-Gray.

The Saint Raphael Quarterback has helped his team to an undefeated Regular Season and the top Seed in the D-II B playoffs for a second straight season.

“Yes, he’s like another Coach on the field,” said Saints Head Coach Mike Sassi. “It’s not fair to the other teams when we’re playing then because he does such a good job. He knows the game plan every week. The kid is ranked in the top ten of his class and I think the other thing that’s paid odd is he has started games at Quarterback since the third game of his Freshman year. So he’s got four years of varsity seasoning under his belt and obviously it’s all paying off for him.”

Andre’s success in the classroom and on the field, has made him a familiar name to college recruiters. He’s hoping to make a decision after the Saints season comes to a close.

“You know, I thikn there’s a lot of potential opportunities for him,” Sassi said. “There’s a lot of I-AA schools, that have expressed interest. He hasn’t pulled the trigger on anybody. He hasn’t officially gotten any offers yet, but I think it’s just a matter of time. I think there’s a couple of Ivy schools and also some other I-AA programs.”

“It means a lot, I’d be one of the first people in my family to go D-I for football,” DePina-Gray said. “Or go to college at that point for football. It means a lot for me. It might start a generational thing for my family. And I just really want to make my parents and all my family proud.”



