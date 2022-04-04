CUMBERLAND, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Adolfo Betancur.

The 3-time winner of RIIL State Heavyweight Wrestling Title, Betancur took home the New England Title and then became the second Bishop Hendricken grappler to win a National Title when he took gold at the NHSCA Nationals.

“I worked so hard for that moment, dreams to reality,” Betancur said. “I was dreaming of every night of that, I literally had dreams. I’d fall asleep at night and have dreams of winning that tournament and it finally happened.”

The win increased the attention he’s received on the recruiting front and the Hawk Senior is hoping that a few more wins at the National Tournaments he’s planning to travel to this Spring, will help clear up his college choice.

“I’m not counting out and Division for Wrestling. Division I, Division II, Division III, I just want to wrestle,” Betancur said. “I want to do the sport I love in college, while I’m strong. So, I’m talking to multiple colleges from different states. Just trying to wrestle and finish my education off.”

“He has suck love and support from everyone in the Rhode Island community, because he’s such a phenomenal kid,” said Colin Smith, his coach at the Blackstone Wrestling Club.

“He has such a phenomenal family. For his future, he has some schools he’s excited to look into further, and obviously another National Championship opens a few more doors, but just weighing out, he’s a smart kid. He’s worried about their academics, and what their wrestling is going to bring to the table, so I’m sure he’s going to make that decision soon.”

