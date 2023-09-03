Providence, RI – (WRPI) Holy Trinity trailed La Salle 13-3 in the first quarter. But La Salle’s offense stalled after that. Holy Trinity got the big plays when they needed them and scored 20 unanswered points en route to a 23-13 victory.
by: Derwin Worrell
