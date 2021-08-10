Historic season ends for North Providence LL All-Stars in New England Regional

(WPRI) – It wasn’t the ending they envisioned. North Providence lost 21-3 to Maine on Tuesday afternoon in the New England Regional, ending its historic 2021 tournament season three wins shy of the Little League World Series.

NP’s Bronx DiScullio gave up a three runs in the top of the first but his team responded right after. In the bottom half, first baseman Tyler Oliver cranked a two-run homerun to left and then in the second inning Nick Natale hit an RBI single to tie the game at three.

Saco/Dayton Little League, the state champion from Maine, then scored a run in the third, six in the fourth and 11 more in the fifth to hand NP a blowout loss.

Despite the loss, North Providence walks away as District 2 and Rhode Island state champions, the latter being the first in its programs history. 12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon spoke with manager Sal Piccirillo after his team’s season-ending loss.