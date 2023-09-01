PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Woonsocket and Tolman ended their Injury Fund matchup with a scoreless tie on Friday night.
The Villa Novans begin their season against South Kingstown on Sept. 15. Tolman hosts St. Raphael next Friday.
by: Taylor Begley
