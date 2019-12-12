Winter sports season begins with indoor track injury fund meet

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is James Osmanski.

The North Kingstown senior quarterback threw for over 2,800 yards with 28 passing touchdowns while adding another 546 yards on the ground with 15 TDs, numbers that helped the Skippers bring home their 3rd straight state title. His success on and off the field, earning him the Gatorade Player of the Year, the second straight player from North Kingstown to earn the honor.