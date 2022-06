PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Mike Poole pitched a complete game shutout, leading Westerly to its first baseball title since 1992. The Bulldogs defeated Narragansett 2-0 in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday.

After dropping Game 1, Westerly won back-to-back games to take the Division II title.

“We knew after Game 1, it was ours. We were all locked in from the start, as soon as we got on the bus after that game. It’s been 30 years since Westerly’s won one. It’s just amazing,” Poole said.