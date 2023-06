WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Ava Dortona drove in the winning run for Westerly in a 2-1 walk-off win over Johnston in the Division II softball playoffs.

The Bulldogs were trailing 1-0 and down to their final out when Tori Gabrielle came up with the game-tying hit, sending it to extra innings.

Westerly will play No. 1 seed East Greenwich in the second round. Johnston will play South Kingstown in the loser’s bracket.