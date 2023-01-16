WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – West Warwick girls basketball welcomed Mount Saint Charles on Monday night. The Wizards handed MSC their first loss in Division two, 59-57.
Highlights from this game are in the video above.
by: Morey Hershgordon, Montaner Fresilli
Posted:
Updated:
by: Morey Hershgordon, Montaner Fresilli
Posted:
Updated:
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – West Warwick girls basketball welcomed Mount Saint Charles on Monday night. The Wizards handed MSC their first loss in Division two, 59-57.
Highlights from this game are in the video above.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data