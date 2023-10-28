(WPRI) — The West Warwick cheer squad took home the Game Day cheer Grand Champion trophy on Saturday.
Here are the winners from each division:
Division 3 – St. Raphael
Division 2 – West Warwick (Grand Champion)
Division 1 – La Salle
