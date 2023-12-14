(WPRI) – Over the past two days, 25 Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) athletic events have been postponed due to the impacts of the Washington Bridge closure. RIIL Executive Director Michael P. Lunney said at this point, the disruptions have not been significant considering less than 20 percent of events – 25 of a total 131 – were impacted.

Lunney said the league facilitated a meeting Wednesday with member school athletic directors and officials organizations to discuss the impacts.

“We are hopeful that the situation will improve even more once the bypass lanes open up at some point this weekend,” he said.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) expects to open the so-called “bypass lanes” on the eastbound side of the bridge by Saturday morning.

“As always, our Athletic Directors are doing a tremendous job working collaboratively together and with our officials to adjust their schedules to maximize participation opportunities for students,” Lunney said.