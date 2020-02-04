Shot of the year! Narragansett’s Colby Corson hits full-court buzzer-beater

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Narragansett’s Colby Corson hits a full-court buzzer-beater to force overtime in the Mariners game against Pilgrim.
Narragansett went on to win the game!
