Unable to hit the mats, RI high school wrestlers are feeling pinned

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After being delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, competition for some high school winter sports in Rhode Island officially began last weekend, but not all winter sports are able to compete yet.

Five senior wrestlers from Bishop Hendricken High School say they’re frustrated they haven’t been able to begin their season yet.

While the wrestlers acknowledged the sport is high risk when it comes to physical contact, they feel like they’re getting the short end of the stick when it comes to winter sports.

“It really stinks, because we’re really passionate about wrestling just like our friends are passionate about their sports,” Bishop Hendricken senior wrestler Nick Fine said.

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) gave the green light for indoor track and field, basketball, hockey, swimming and gymnastics to start competing Friday, Jan. 22.

“I’m happy for all of my friends who get to play like hockey and basketball and everything else, but you know at the same time, it’s upsetting I’m still the one at home everyday,” Bishop Hendricken senior wrestler Tyler Keaney said.

Wrestling, along with other sports, such as football and lacrosse, have been deemed as high risk contact sports and are not able to begin competing.

“When it’s wrestling it’s just you and one other person, so as far as spreading the sickness, I think it’s all less risky,” Fine said.

It kind of feels like wrestling being like a lesser known sport is sort of pushed aside,” Bishop Hendricken senior wrestler Aidan Zabbo added.

RIIL Executive Director Michael Lunney held a press conference last week about winter sports starting up.

“There’s no telling how this thing is going to go so we’re trying to put as many safety protocols in place to make a structured environment as safe as possible,” Lunney said.

When Lunney was asked about the high risk sports starting their seasons, he said those conversations would be happening shortly with the input of the schools, state officials and the R.I. Department of Health.

“It’s safe to say that you always have to be concerned there’s going to be the virus, but that goes for every sport,” Keaney said. “I think if every other sport can do it, we can find a way to do it safely.”

12 News reached out to Lunney to see if there was an update on when the high school wrestling season would start. He said it is scheduled for season four, if approved by the state.