WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Alyssa Twomey’s stellar high school career is coming to a close, and the future Providence College star is emptying the tank for her Pilgrim Patriots.

On Wednesday afternoon, the righty fanned 13 Bay View hitters and tossed a complete game shutout to push Pilgrim to the semifinals with a 1-0 win. The lone run came in the fifth inning when Gillian Brown singled home Jenna Altieri.

The Patriots will now face LaSalle on June 12.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.