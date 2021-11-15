Tiverton tops Narragansett in a shootout for DIII boys soccer title

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON (WPRI) – Tiverton and Narragansett went to a shootout for the Division III boys soccer title on Sunday, and it was the Tigers emerging victorious 3-2.

“I can’t believe it. First time in history we’ve ever done this and it feels so good,” said Tiverton goalie Nathaniel Sama.

“Not losing a game last year in a shortened season and then this year, it’s just an amazing way to go out. I love these guys and we did that as a team effort right there. It feels great,” said Tigers captain Luke Deldeo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com