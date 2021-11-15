Tiverton tops Narragansett in a shootout for DIII boys soccer title

CRANSTON (WPRI) – Tiverton and Narragansett went to a shootout for the Division III boys soccer title on Sunday, and it was the Tigers emerging victorious 3-2.

“I can’t believe it. First time in history we’ve ever done this and it feels so good,” said Tiverton goalie Nathaniel Sama.

“Not losing a game last year in a shortened season and then this year, it’s just an amazing way to go out. I love these guys and we did that as a team effort right there. It feels great,” said Tigers captain Luke Deldeo.