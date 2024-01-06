PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — RMT Co-op tied the game late to force overtime but it was Blackstone Valley Regional who would pull out the win in the shootout.
Blackstone Valley Regional beats the defending champs, 3-2 in overtime.
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — RMT Co-op tied the game late to force overtime but it was Blackstone Valley Regional who would pull out the win in the shootout.
Blackstone Valley Regional beats the defending champs, 3-2 in overtime.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now