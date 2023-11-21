(WPRI) – Thanksgiving high school football games kicked off Tuesday night with a trio of matchups in Rhode Island.
Tolman defeated Shea in an overtime thriller, 26-20. Mt. Pleasant defeated Classical 46-24. Juanita Sanchez rolled past Hope 40-6.
