DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton shut out King Phillip 2-0 in the Division I softball semifinals Thursday. The Tigers will play for their third-straight state championship this weekend.

“It never gets old. These girls are just here to play. They’re here to win another game,” said head coach Michelle Raposo.

Texas Tech commit Samantha Lincoln notched 11 strikeouts in the win.

“When I’m on, I’m on. There’s nothing really that’s going to stop me,” Lincoln said. “So good luck to them.”

“She’s outstanding,” said Taunton senior catcher Kaysie Demoura. “She hits her spot. She spends the ball she moves it up, she moves it down. She does everything you get asked from all-star pitcher and she did an incredible job tonight.”