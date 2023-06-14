(WPRI) — Taunton’s and Seekonk’s high school baseball programs are back in a familiar position this season – playing for a MIAA championship in their respective divisions.

“Obviously, it didn’t turn out how we wanted last year,” said Seekonk head coach Joe DeMelo. “We’re hoping this year it turns out different.”

“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Taunton head coach Blair Bourque. “The guys have achieved a lot over the last couple of years. It’s very rewarding.”

There’s an extra level of familiarity for Taunton, playing rival Franklin in the championship for the second-straight year.

“It’s a privilege,” said Taunton senior shortstop and pitcher Dawson Bryce. “It’s always a good game when we play them during the season and we expect them to come out really serious, definitely because of what happened last year.”

Taunton has the chance to win its third state championship since 2019. Meanwhile, the Warriors have the chance to win their first.

“We’ve built a pretty strong culture here. It’s not about championships, it’s not about wins, it’s just about being together and having fun,” Bourque said.

“Our last two games was on walk-offs in the bottom of the seventh inning, so they never feel they’re out of it and I think that’s the experience of what they went through last year,” DeMelo said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both programs acknowledge playing for something bigger than themselves.

“Last year was the first time this school had been in the finals, now it’s two times in a row and that would be phenomenal to do that,” DeMelo said of winning a championship.

“It’d definitely mean everything to the school and the town and it’d be a great experience for us,” Bryce said.

No. 3 seed Seekonk will face No. 12 seed Abington in the Division IV title game Saturday at 3 p.m. Taunton will play No. 1 seed Franklin at 7 p.m. Both games are at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass.