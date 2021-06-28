Taunton, Dighton-Rehoboth softball move on to state championship games

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- It's been a stormy relationship, but Rhode Island and Deloitte are staying together for now.

Gov. Dan McKee's administration announced Monday that the state has awarded Deloitte a three-year contract worth $99.4 million to continue developing and managing the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP), the notoriously troubled computer system for social services that was a black mark for the administration of Gina Raimondo.