WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Michael Strain’s hat trick led West Warwick to a 4-2 win over Shea in Division II boys soccer on Monday afternoon.
Strain leads West Warwick past Shea in DII boys soccer
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
