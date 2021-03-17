St. George’s Taylor Bowen making a name for himself nationally

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — He’s jumped up to 17th on the ESPN Top 25 for the Class of 2023, St. George’s Sophomore Taylor Bowen continuing to showcase his growing skills on the court in an abbreviated Basketball season for the Dragons.

“It’s humbling for sure, and something I’ve worked for my entire life, and that my family is very proud of,” Bowen said of the ranking.

“As talented as he is, he’s literally just scratching the surface of his basketball potential,” said Dragons head Coach Dwayne Pina. “Taylor Bowen has a great work ethic, he’s skilled. He obviously has immense size, and length, but what a lot of people don’t know, is he has a very, very strong Basketball IQ.”

Bowen’s success has already earned him scholarship offers from schools like Iowa, Kansas State and PC, and a strong Spring with his Expressions Elite AAU should push him even further up the recruit rankings. A strong student, Taylor will have plenty of options when it comes time to decide his future, but basketball won’t be the only factor.

“You can only play basketball for such a short amount of time, before your legs and body can’t take it,” Bowen said. “You know, you’ve got to have your mind and your head on your shoulders to take care of your life for life, not just for however long I can play basketball for.”