St. Andrew’s tops St. George’s, 71-66 in boys basketball action

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Riley Sprague.

The St. Andrew's senior averaged 15 points and 5 assists a game for the Saints, who finished a challenging year with a 6-2 record. Injuries and graduation in their COVID shortened season, left the team with only 5 healthy players to finish the year. Sprague scoring 20 points in her Senior Night game against Rocky Hill.