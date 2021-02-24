Special season for two St. Andrew’s players

Barrington, RI (WPRI) – In a season that almost didn’t happen, St. Andrew’s senior basketball players and best friends Matt Constant and Dylan Ahearn shared a unique moment when they both passed the 1-thousand point mark in the same game, leaving their legacy on the Saints program.

“To score a one-thousandth point with my best friend of four years, we can in as Freshman and to see other players accomplish that goal has been a big achievement for us,” said Constant.

“It’s been awesome. I played with a lot of great players, learned a lot and definitely improved my game so much,” said Ahearn.

“Just being here and living on campus has been awesome too,” state Ahearn.

Both players hope to play at the next level but like all high school players, have to deal with the challenges of recruitment during a pandemic.