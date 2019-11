In Division I, the South Kingstown girl’s soccer team defeated Cumberland 2-0 to claim their first state title since 1999.

In Division II, the Moses Brown girl’s soccer team shut out Chariho 3-0 to earn their first state championship since they won back-to-back in 1994 and 1995.

In Division III, Tiverton forces overtime against Cranston East, earning a win in penalty kicks. The Tigers earn back-to-back state titles.