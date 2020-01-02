Breaking News
Police: Woman shot several times in Pawtucket neighborhood

Smithfield falls to Canton in boys hockey, 5-2

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smithfield falls to Canton in boys hockey, 5-2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com